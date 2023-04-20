THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, Brady Aysanabee. He was last seen on Monday, April 17, 2023, at around 8:00 am on Balmoral Street, but it is believed that he was in the 200 block of Ambrose Street at 4:30 pm on the same day.

Brady Aysanabee is a 28-year-old Indigenous male, standing at 5′ 6″ tall with a medium complexion and build. He has brown eyes, black hair, and a chipped front tooth. The last known clothing description for Brady includes a black snapback hat, black hoodless spring jacket, black joggers, and black DC brand shoes.

If anyone has information that may help locate Brady Aysanabee, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, information can be submitted online at www.p3tips.com.