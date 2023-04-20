SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket was launched earlier this morning from the Boca Chica Beach launch site.

The rocket, collectively referred to as Starship – represents a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond.

The unmanned Starship Rocket failed minutes after launch. The launch had been delayed on Monday due to a stuck fuelling valve.

“Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation,” SpaceX tweeted.

Starship will be the world’s most powerful launch vehicle ever developed, capable of carrying up to 150 metric tonnes fully reusable and 250 metric tonnes expendable.