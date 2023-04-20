THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Two individuals from southern Ontario are facing several charges related to drug trafficking in Thunder Bay, following a search of a north-side home on Wednesday morning.

The suspects, identified as Arif MIAH, 26, of Cambridge, Ont., and Jawad SAMI, 24, of Toronto, were charged with unlawful entry into a dwelling house, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

According to reports, officers from the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit arrived at a residential address in the 200 block of Marlborough Street around 8:40 a.m. on April 19, after receiving reports of unwanted people in an apartment.

Upon arrival, officers noticed signs of drug trafficking activity and took two suspects into custody, transporting them to TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street. Meanwhile, investigators obtained a search warrant for the Marlborough Street home, which led to the discovery and seizure of a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The seized cash totalled more than $37,000 CAD, while the estimated street value of the drugs seized totalled more than $15,000.

Both MIAH and SAMI appeared in bail court on Thursday, April 20, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.