Thunder Bay – Weather – The region is looking at weather alerts and warnings for a winter storm.

Thunder Bay

A winter weather travel advisory is currently in effect for Thunder Bay due to anticipated hazardous conditions. The hazards include snow, which could be heavy at times, with possible accumulations ranging from 5 to 15 cm. Reduced visibility could also occur periodically due to heavy snow and blowing snow.

The period of concern is from Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning. Snowfall is expected to start lightly on Thursday morning and then intensify, becoming heavy at times Thursday afternoon or evening. The heaviest snowfall is projected to occur Thursday evening through early Friday morning and then ease off through the morning on Friday. Some areas may experience a mix of snow and ice pellets, which could lower the total accumulations.

Additionally, strong easterly winds with gusts of up to 60 km/h may cause further reduced visibility in blowing snow. As a result, travellers should expect transportation delays and take necessary precautions.

Thunder Bay can expect snow at times, which could be heavy, or even ice pellets along with local blowing snow. The amount of local snow and ice pellets accumulation is expected to be around 5 cm. The wind from the east will be around 30 km/h, gusting up to 50. The high will be zero, and in the morning, the wind chill may make it feel like minus 8. The UV index is anticipated to be low at 2.

As for the night, there will be snow at times, heavy, or ice pellets with a risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Local blowing snow is expected in the evening and after midnight. The amount of local snow and ice pellets accumulation is projected to be around 5 cm. The wind from the east will be around 40 km/h, gusting up to 60. The low will be zero.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances will experience snow at times that could be heavy, along with local blowing snow. The amount of snow accumulation is expected to be around 5 to 10 cm. The wind from the east will be around 40 km/h, gusting up to 60. The temperature will remain steady near zero. The UV index is anticipated to be low at 2.

As for the night, there will be more snow at times, heavy, and local blowing snow. The amount of snow accumulation is projected to be around 10 to 15 cm. The wind will be from the northeast at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50. The low will be around minus 3, and the wind chill is likely to make it feel like minus 10 overnight.

Fort Frances is currently under a winter storm warning from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon due to an anticipated winter storm. The following hazards are expected: heavy snow with accumulations ranging from 15 to 25 cm and significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

The light snow on Thursday morning will likely intensify, becoming heavy at times Thursday afternoon or evening. The heaviest snowfall is expected to occur Thursday evening through early Friday morning and then gradually ease up through the day on Friday. Strong easterly winds gusting up to 60 km/h could cause further reduction in visibility in blowing snow.

Travel may be difficult due to the rapidly accumulating snowfall and poor weather conditions, leading to transportation delays. It’s important to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, it is advisable to turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden is currently under a winter storm warning from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon due to an anticipated winter storm. The following hazards are expected: heavy snow with accumulations ranging from 15 to 25 cm and significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

The light snow on Thursday morning will likely intensify, becoming heavy at times Thursday afternoon or evening. The heaviest snowfall is expected to occur Thursday evening through early Friday morning and then gradually ease up through the day on Friday. Strong easterly winds gusting up to 60 km/h could cause further reduction in visibility in blowing snow.

Travel may be difficult due to the rapidly accumulating snowfall and poor weather conditions, leading to transportation delays. It’s important to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, it is advisable to turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Dryden can expect a mix of sun and clouds with a 40 percent chance of flurries in the morning. However, starting near noon, snow will begin, which could be heavy at times, along with local blowing snow resulting in an accumulation of 5 to 10 cm. The wind from the east will be around 20 km/h, gusting up to 50 initially, but then increasing to 40 km/h and gusting up to 60 in the afternoon. The high will be zero, and the UV index is anticipated to be moderate at 5.

As for the night, there will be more snow at times, heavy, and local blowing snow, resulting in an accumulation of 10 to 15 cm. The wind from the east will be around 30 km/h, gusting up to 60. The low will be around minus 4, and the wind chill could make it feel like minus 12 overnight.

Kenora

The Kenora region, including Nestor Falls, is currently under a Winter Storm Warning that will persist from Thursday afternoon until Friday. The impending winter storm will pose the following hazards: heavy snow with accumulations ranging from 15 to 25 cm and significantly reduced visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow at times.

The heaviest snowfall is anticipated to occur between Thursday evening and early Friday morning while easing up later on Friday. Additionally, strong easterly winds with gusts up to 60 km/h could exacerbate the already treacherous driving conditions by causing further reduction in visibility due to blowing snow. Travelers are advised to exercise caution and expect delays due to the rapidly accumulating snowfall.

Kenora can expect snow, at times heavy, along with local blowing snow resulting in an accumulation of 5 to 10 cm. The wind from the east will be around 20 km/h, gusting up to 50, but will pick up around noon with wind speeds of 40 km/h and gusts up to 60. The daytime high will be zero, and the UV index is anticipated to be low at 2.

As for the night, there will be more snow at times, heavy, and local blowing snow. The amount of snow accumulation will range from 10 to 15 cm. The wind will be from the east at 40 km/h, gusting up to 60. The temperature will remain steady around minus 2 with wind chill making it feel like minus 10 overnight.

Wasaho Cree Nation

The weather for Wasaho Cree Nation as reported by Lance Matthews indicates a cloudy start to the day. However, it will gradually become a mix of sun and clouds in the morning. The wind will be from the northwest, blowing at a speed of 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h. The high will be around minus 1, with wind chill making it feel like minus 18 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon. The UV index is expected to be moderate at 5.

As for the night, the sky will remain mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries. The wind will continue from the northwest, blowing at a speed of 30 km/h initially, but will become light near midnight. Before morning, the wind direction will change to north and blow at a speed of 20 km/h. The low for the night is expected to be around minus 7, and wind chill may make it feel like minus 14.