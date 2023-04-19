THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – You would certainly be excused if this report put you to cursing and jumping up and down like cartoon character Yosemite Sam. We almost hate to report, but it looks like more snow is on the way.

A winter weather travel advisory is currently in effect due to snowfall and reduced visibility caused by blowing snow. The hazards include heavy snow, with accumulations of 5 to 15 cm possible, and reduced visibility at times.

The advisory will be in effect from Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning.

The light snowfall expected on Thursday morning may become heavier in the afternoon or evening, with the heaviest snowfall occurring from Thursday evening through early Friday morning. While the snowfall may mix with ice pellets at times, strong easterly winds gusting up to 60 km/h will also cause blowing snow and further reduce visibility.

It is important to be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Slow down and maintain a safe following distance from other vehicles. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and continue to maintain a safe distance. These poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.

Stay safe and stay informed with NetNewsLedger.