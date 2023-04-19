DRYDEN – WEATHER – The NetNewsLedger weather desk has updated the Winter Storm Warning for Dryden, Vermilion Bay and Ignace.

A Winter Storm Warning is currently in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon, as a winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and reduced visibility to the area.

The hazards of this winter storm include heavy snowfall with accumulations of 15 to 25 cm, which will significantly reduce visibility at times due to heavy snow and blowing snow.

Light snow is expected on Thursday morning, which will become heavy at times in the afternoon or evening. The heaviest snowfall is expected on Thursday evening through early Friday morning, with the conditions easing throughout the day on Friday. Strong easterly winds gusting up to 60 km/h will also lead to reduced visibility in blowing snow.

Rapidly accumulating snowfall could make travel difficult over some locations, and poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.

Please stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure your safety.