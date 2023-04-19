DRYDEN – WEATHER – NetNewsLedger is issuing a Winter Storm Watch for Dryden and Ignace, as a winter storm is likely to occur from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.

The storm will bring heavy snowfall, with accumulations of 15 to 25 cm, and there will be periods of near-zero visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow.

Light snow is expected to start falling on Thursday morning and become heavier in the afternoon or evening. The heaviest snowfall is likely to occur on Thursday afternoon and night, with it easing through Friday. Strong easterly winds, gusting up to 60 km/h, will lead to reduced visibility caused by blowing snow.

While there is still some uncertainty regarding the exact location of the heaviest snowfall and snowfall amounts, winter storm warnings or snowfall warnings are expected to be issued as the event approaches.

Travel could be hazardous due to rapidly accumulating snow, reduced visibility, and icy, slippery surfaces on highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots. It is recommended that you exercise caution while traveling and stay updated on weather forecasts.