THUNDER BAY – News – On Tuesday, Thunder Bay Police apprehended a woman who allegedly attacked a retail store employee using bear mace during a theft incident on March 23.

Officers from the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Branch were initially dispatched to Value Village, located at 915 Memorial Avenue, at around 9:20 p.m. on March 23, after receiving reports of a robbery involving bear spray.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the female suspect had attempted to steal clothing from the store. When confronted by staff members, the accused reportedly refused to return the items, assaulted one of the employees with bear spray, and fled the scene on foot with the stolen clothing.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit took over the ongoing investigation, which eventually led to the identification of a suspect.

Just before noon on Tuesday, April 18, police officers located and arrested the accused, who was then taken to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Haylee Marie Donaldson of Thunder Bay, has been charged with Robbery with a Weapon. She appeared in bail court on Wednesday, April 19, and was released with conditions and a scheduled future court appearance.