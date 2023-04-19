THUNDER BAY – Ah, the Toronto Maple Leafs. A team with a rich history and a fan base that has seen more heartbreak than most therapists. It’s been over 50 years since the Leafs won a Stanley Cup, but who’s counting? Certainly not us die-hard fans who have been waiting patiently for over half a century.

Sure, it’s easy to mock us Leafs fans for holding onto hope year after year, only to be let down time and time again. But hey, who needs a Stanley Cup when you have…um…well, at least we have some pretty cool jerseys, right?

And let’s not forget about the countless “almost” moments. Like when we almost made it to the playoffs, or when we almost won Game 7 against the Bruins, or when we almost scored that game-winning goal but the puck bounced off the post instead. Those moments are what keep us going.

It’s not like we haven’t had some close calls in recent years. Remember that time we almost made it to the Eastern Conference Finals? Or that time we almost won the North Division? Okay, so maybe those aren’t exactly the same as winning the Cup, but we’ll take what we can get.

Who needs a Cup when you have a team that consistently performs at a…moderately average level? It’s not like we’re the Detroit Red Wings or anything. And hey, at least our fan base is loyal, right? We may not have won a Cup in over half a century, but we’ll always have our undying love for the team.

So here’s to another year of almosts, Leafs fans. We may not have a Cup, but we have each other…and some pretty cool jerseys.