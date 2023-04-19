DRYDEN, ON – On April 19, 2023, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) members of the Dryden Community Street Crime Unit conducted a traffic stop on Government Street in the City of Dryden as part of an ongoing drug-related investigation. The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of weapons and suspected illicit substances, including cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, and morphine. Canadian currency and items associated with drug trafficking were also seized.

Following the traffic stop, at around 10:30 p.m., members executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence on Third Avenue in the City of Dryden.

Stephanie HAZELWOOD, 29, of Dryden, has been charged with numerous drug offenses under the Criminal Code and CDSA, including possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, and morphine; possession of a Schedule I substance; possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. HAZELWOOD was held for bail and was released by the Ontario Court of Justice with a return date of May 1, 2023, to speak to the charges.

Amanda LANG, 30, of Dryden, was also arrested and charged with numerous drug offenses under the Criminal Code and CDSA, including possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, and morphine; possession of a Schedule I substance; possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. In addition, LANG was charged with failing to comply with conditions of a release order. She has been remanded into custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on April 24, 2023.

The investigation was assisted by members of the Dryden OPP Detachment, the OPP Emergency Response Team, the OPP Community Street Crime Unit Sioux Lookout and Red Lake, as well as the Treaty Three Police Service.

The OPP encourages anyone with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).