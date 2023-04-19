TERRACE BAY – NEWS – On April 16, 2023, an incident involving multiple dogs and youth took place in the community of Terrace Bay, resulting in serious and life-altering injuries to two of the youths. The Schreiber Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment and Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) promptly responded to the scene after receiving reports of the altercation at around 3:00 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found two youths with severe injuries, while another individual had minor injuries. One of the injured youths was transported to hospital by ORNGE, while the other was taken by Superior North EMS for treatment.

The Schreiber OPP has confirmed that there is no longer any threat to public safety. The OPP is dedicated to maintaining public safety, and encourages individuals to provide any information they may have regarding this incident or any other incident by contacting the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, individuals can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS).

