TERRACE BAY – NEWS – On April 16, 2023, an incident involving multiple dogs and youth took place in the community of Terrace Bay, resulting in serious and life-altering injuries to two of the youths. The Schreiber Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment and Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) promptly responded to the scene after receiving reports of the altercation at around 3:00 p.m.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers found two youths with severe injuries, while another individual had minor injuries. One of the injured youths was transported to hospital by ORNGE, while the other was taken by Superior North EMS for treatment.
The Schreiber OPP has confirmed that there is no longer any threat to public safety. The OPP is dedicated to maintaining public safety, and encourages individuals to provide any information they may have regarding this incident or any other incident by contacting the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, individuals can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS).
Keeping Safer Around Dogs You Do Not Know
Dogs are often referred to as man’s best friend, but it is important to remember that even the friendliest dogs have the potential to cause harm. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 4.5 million dog bites occur in the United States each year. Injuries caused by dog bites can range from minor cuts and scrapes to more serious injuries that require medical attention. In this article, we will explore seven ways to prevent being injured by a dog.
- Approach dogs with caution: Never approach an unfamiliar dog without the owner’s permission. Even if a dog appears friendly, they may feel threatened and respond aggressively if approached without warning.
- Avoid making direct eye contact: Direct eye contact can be perceived as a challenge by dogs. Instead, try to keep your gaze soft and avoid staring directly at the dog.
- Don’t disturb a dog while they are eating or sleeping: Dogs can be protective of their food and sleeping areas. If a dog is eating or sleeping, it is best to leave them alone and avoid disturbing them.
- Teach children how to interact with dogs: Children are often the most vulnerable to dog bites. Teach your children to always ask for permission before approaching a dog and to avoid hugging or kissing dogs.
- Understand a dog’s body language: Dogs communicate through their body language. A wagging tail doesn’t always mean a dog is friendly. If a dog’s tail is stiff or their ears are back, they may be feeling threatened and could potentially become aggressive.
- Never run from a dog: If a dog is approaching you and you feel threatened, it is important to remain calm and avoid running. Running can trigger a dog’s instinct to chase and attack.
- Be aware of leash laws: Many communities have leash laws that require dogs to be on a leash when in public. Be aware of these laws and always keep your dog on a leash when in public areas.
In conclusion, by following these simple tips, you can greatly reduce your risk of being injured by a dog. Remember, even the friendliest of dogs can bite if they feel threatened or scared. Always approach dogs with caution and respect their space. By being aware and prepared, you can enjoy the company of dogs while also keeping yourself and others safe.