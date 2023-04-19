THUNDER BAY – WEATHER –

Thunder Bay

hunder Bay, are you ready for some weather that’s as unpredictable as the Leafs in the playoffs? Today’s forecast calls for some sun, but don’t get too excited yet. It’s going to become a mix of sun and cloud later in the afternoon, so make sure to bring a jacket with you. We’re looking at a high of plus 3, but with wind up to 15 km/h and a wind chill of minus 10 in the morning, it might feel more like you’re ice fishing than walking to work. Don’t forget the sunscreen though, because the UV index is 6 or high!

Tonight, we’re in for some drama. It’ll start off partly cloudy, but then suddenly become cloudy near midnight followed by snow. It’s like watching a weather version of the movie Inception. The wind will also pick up, becoming east at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h after midnight. That’s stronger than my coffee in the morning! The low will be minus 2, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel more like minus 9 overnight. Better wrap yourself up like a burrito before you head out!

Fort Frances

Hello Fort Frances, are you ready for a day that’s as indecisive as a kid in a candy store? Today’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of snow, which will then change to a 40 percent chance of rain or snow near noon. It’s like the weather can’t make up its mind! To add to the confusion, we’ll have winds coming in from the east at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. So hold on to your hats (and your candy), because it’s going to be a wild ride. The high will be plus 4, but with the wind chill of minus 12 in the morning, you might want to consider staying in bed until the afternoon. The UV index is 5 or moderate, so don’t forget your shades!

As we move into the night, the weather will continue to be undecided. It’ll be cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow changing to a 60 percent chance of snow after midnight. It’s like the weather is playing a game of “let’s make it even harder for people to plan their outfits.” The wind will also pick up, coming from the east at 30 km/h, gusting up to 70 km/h. It’s like the weather has had too much caffeine! The low will be minus 1, so don’t forget to tuck yourself in nice and tight before you go to sleep.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden and Vermilion Bay: Get ready for a cloudy day, folks! There’s a 30 percent chance of rain or snow later in the afternoon, so keep an eye out for that. The wind will be blowing from the east at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40. The high will be plus 4, but don’t let that fool you because the wind chill will make it feel like minus 12 in the morning. The UV index will be moderate at 4.

At night, it’ll stay cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain or snow changing to a 60 percent chance of snow after midnight. The wind will still be blowing from the east at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40. The low will be minus 2, and the wind chill will make it feel like minus 8 overnight.

Kenora

Kenora, get ready for a classic Canadian weather combo: a chance of snow and rain! Today will be cloudy with a 40% chance of snow in the morning, changing to a 40% chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Don’t forget to bundle up because it will be chilly with a high of plus 4 and a wind chill of minus 10 in the morning. UV index is moderate at 3.

Tonight will continue to be cloudy with a 40% chance of rain or snow at first, and then changing to a 60% chance of snow after midnight. The wind will be picking up with gusts up to 70 km/h and coming from the east at 30 km/h. Make sure to stay warm with a low of minus 1 and a wind chill of minus 6 overnight.

Wasaho Cree Nation

Lance Matthews says, “Good one, Wasaho Cree Nation! Looks like you’re going to need an extra layer of clothing today”.

It’s going to be sunny, but don’t be fooled by the blue skies. With winds gusting up to 60 km/h, it’s going to feel like a polar vortex out there. The high is minus 4, but with wind chill, it’s going to feel like minus 25 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon. UV index is 5, so don’t forget the sunscreen for that shiny forehead!

Tonight, things calm down a bit. It’ll be clear at first, but then partly cloudy after midnight. The winds will still be around, so hold onto your hats! The low is minus 13, but with wind chill, it’s going to feel like minus 13 in the evening and a bone-chilling minus 22 overnight. Stay warm, Wasaho Cree Nation!