When you’re involved in a legal battle, every aspect of your case plays a crucial role in determining the outcome. One often overlooked factor is the process server. Can they really help you win your legal battle? In this article, we’ll explore the role of process servers and how they can potentially tip the scales in your favor.

Process Servers

What is a Process Server?

A process server is a professional who delivers legal documents to the parties involved in a lawsuit. Their primary responsibility is to ensure that the parties are properly notified of their legal obligations and any actions taken against them in court. This is known as “service of process.”

Types of Process Servers

There are generally two types of process servers: independent contractors and those who work for process-serving companies. Independent contractors may work on their own or as part of a small team. On the other hand, process-serving companies employ multiple process servers and may have a wider range of resources available to them.

How Process Servers Help

Service of Process

The most fundamental way a process server helps you is by fulfilling the legal requirement of service of process. This ensures that all parties are aware of the lawsuit and have a fair opportunity to respond. Without proper service of process, a case may be dismissed or delayed, potentially harming your chances of winning.

Timely Delivery

A skilled process server can expedite the delivery of legal documents, ensuring that your case moves forward as quickly as possible. This is particularly important when dealing with time-sensitive matters like restraining orders, where prompt action can be crucial.

Affidavit of Service

Once a process server has successfully delivered legal documents, they provide an affidavit of service. This sworn statement serves as evidence that the documents were served in accordance with the law, which can be crucial to establishing the legitimacy of your case in court.

Skip Tracing

Sometimes, locating a party in a lawsuit can be difficult. Process servers often have expertise in skip tracing, which is the process of locating individuals who are difficult to find. By utilizing various techniques and resources, process servers can track down evasive defendants through a variety of methods, such as conducting online searches, using public records, and even staking out a location. This can be especially useful when dealing with defendants who are intentionally avoiding service.

Winning Your Legal Battle

Legal Compliance

When you hire a process server, you can rest assured that your legal documents will be served in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. This not only helps to ensure that your case is handled fairly, but it can also provide a legal advantage in court.

Evidentiary Advantage

By utilizing a process server to serve legal documents, you can gain an evidentiary advantage. If the defendant claims that they were not properly served, the process server’s affidavit of service can serve as evidence to the contrary. This can help to establish the legitimacy of your case in court.

Faster Resolution

With a skilled process server on your side, your case is more likely to move forward quickly and efficiently. This can result in a faster resolution, which can save you time and money in the long run.

Hiring Process Servers

Qualifications

When hiring a process server, it’s important to look for someone with the necessary qualifications and experience. Look for someone who is licensed, bonded, and insured, and who has a proven track record of success.

Costs and Fees

The cost of hiring a process server can vary depending on a number of factors, including the location, the complexity of the case, and the level of service required. Generally, you can expect to pay a flat fee for each attempt at service, as well as additional fees for skip tracing or rush service.

In conclusion, when it comes to winning a legal battle, every advantage counts. Utilizing the services of a skilled process server can help ensure that legal documents are served properly and on time, ultimately increasing the chances of success. If you are looking for a reliable process serving company in the US, Judiciary Process Servers is an excellent choice. With their experienced team and commitment to legal compliance, they can help expedite your case and give you the best possible chance of a favorable outcome.