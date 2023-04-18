Lucky for us crypto enthusiasts, the world is beginning to open its arms to cryptocurrency! Although crypto regulation tends to be a sensitive subject, we can’t deny that it proves how prevalent cryptocurrency really is. In some countries, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are already considered legal tender by governments. Elsewhere in the world, thousands of businesses of all sizes are either considering accepting crypto payments or have already taken steps to do so.

In this article, we’ll first let you know how to buy Bitcoin right now. After all, you can’t make any crypto payments without Bitcoin or other coins in your wallet! We’ll then dive into ten major companies worldwide that either currently accept Bitcoin or have done so in the past through limited-time promotions. So, join us as we’ll reveal where you can turn to spend or donate your Bitcoin!

How to Purchase Bitcoin in 2023

To make transactions using Bitcoin, you’ll first need to have Bitcoin to spend! This can be achieved in several ways, but for most beginner traders, we suggest using the services of a broker. A broker is an entity that provides users with tools and resources that are designed to help them prosper as traders. Of course, traders of any experience level can seek a broker to help them out, as even if you’ve already traded before, you’ll likely benefit from additional support.

If this is the route you want to take to purchase Bitcoin, then the first step is to find a suitable broker! You can either search the web for one yourself or sign up for a crypto platform to be automatically connected to one.

Bitcoin is an excellent option for first-time traders as it’s relatively stable and undeniably the world’s most accepted cryptocurrency. You can either invest solely in Bitcoin or choose to balance your portfolio with other interesting cryptocurrencies. Just remember to set yourself goals, bear in mind your budget, and always do plenty of research before investing in Bitcoin or other coins!

Top Ten Companies That Accept Bitcoin (or Other Crypto) Payments

Want to find somewhere to spend your hard-earned Bitcoin? Check out these ten major companies that currently or previously have accepted Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency payments!

Twitch

The world’s most popular live-streaming platform, Twitch, has begun to open its arms to cryptocurrency payments. This platform is loved by many as it makes it easier than ever to watch live streams of esports competitions, music creation, news events, and much more! There are even plenty of channels dedicated to the discussion of cryptocurrency and the trading world.

Although you cannot currently use your Bitcoin directly through Twitch, you can use a third-party application to connect your crypto wallet to. This means you can use your Bitcoin to make donations to your favourite streamer, purchase gift cards, and become a Twitch subscriber!

Paypal

PayPal, a well-known app that facilitates international payments through online transfers, has recently taken a huge leap into the crypto world. In select countries, users can buy cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin through the app and transfer them directly into their Paypal balance.

This app even goes a step further and allows users to set up and customise price alerts that automatically send a notification to their phone if the price of their crypto increases or decreases. You can also send or receive crypto from other PayPal accounts and make your usual online purchases with your holdings.

Visa

Over the years, Visa has been incredibly vocal about its vision for supporting cryptocurrency. This financial service, which allows electronic payment transfers through credit and debit cards, has become one of the most valuable companies in the world. Visa has already partnered with over 65 crypto wallets and is continuing to launch new crypto-related services.

Even as the crypto world faces some unpredictability, the company’s head of crypto, Cuy Sheffield, has reported that “Despite the challenges and uncertainty in the crypto ecosystem, our view has not changed that fiat-backed digital currencies running on public blockchains have the potential to play an important role in the payments ecosystem”.

Starbucks

It has also been reported that Starbucks, a coffeehouse chain, has also started to accept Bitcoin payments. This company has drawn attention from traders over recent months as it announced its new Starbucks Odyssey program. This program uses Web3 technology to allow users to complete challenges and rewards such as NFTs.

Challenges include trying a signature drink or visiting a new Starbucks store. Once users complete these challenges, they can claim NFT collectable “stamps”, which can be used to claim prizes. Prizes range from free coffee or desserts to experiences such as coffee-making or a trip to a real coffee farm. This unique approach to crypto integration has certainly caught the trading community’s eye!

Amazon

Amazon, one of the biggest companies in the world, has also made headlines in crypto news recently as it announced its partnership with Ava Labs. Ava Labs is the developer of the smart contracts program, Avalanche, and since this announcement, the platform’s native token, AVAX, has soared in value.

Again, traders cannot currently make crypto transactions through the Amazon platform, but they have the option to buy Amazon gift cards using crypto, such as Bitcoin, through third-party websites. We have reason to believe that soon enough, Amazon will begin directly accepting Bitcoin payments since this recent partnership with Ava Labs has shown its willingness to merge with the crypto industry.

ExpressVPN

If you don’t already know, VPN is short for “Virtual Private Network” and refers to a private connection that has been established on a public network. One of the largest VPN companies, ExpressVPN, has chosen to accept cryptocurrency payments to protect its users’ privacy.

This privacy-conscious company currently accepts a range of different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and various stablecoins. As of right now, you can’t purchase a subscription directly through the ExpressVPN app using your Bitcoin, so you’ll have to head to a third-party website that facilitates these transactions. However, this is still a big step forward for the VPN sector since crypto payments can help users remain more private when creating accounts.

KFC

Although it’s usually through limited-time promotions in select countries, the fast-food chain, KFC, has allowed customers to pay for their fried chicken using Bitcoin. We hope the success of these promotions leads KFC and other fast-food chains to permanently accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency payments. The most well-known promotion, known as The Bitcoin Bucket, launched in Canada in 2018.

This bucket, which consisted of 10 chicken tenders, fries, any medium side, gravy, and two dips, was worth approximately 0.001132 Bitcoin, which, at the time, was equivalent to around 20 Canadian dollars. KFC promoted this special offer with several tweets that were a direct nod to Bitcoin and the crypto industry. One particularly notable tweet stated, “If Satoshi reveals his true identity, his bucket is on us. #BitcoinBucket”.

Burger King

In 2021, in a surprising move, the fast-food burger chain, Burger King, announced its partnership with crypto investment app Robinhood during a promotion. Throughout this promotion, Burger King was awarding customers 20 Bitcoin, 200 Ethereum, and a whopping 2 million Dogecoin!

This promotion was unsurprisingly well-received by both crypto and Burger King fans. It appears that this company realised that cryptocurrency was a fantastic incentive since this promotion persuaded many customers to sign up for its loyalty program. Customers had an estimated one in 10,000 chance of receiving Dogecoin and a one in 100,000 chance of receiving Bitcoin during this promotion.

The Internet Archive

The Internet Archive is a non-profit digital library that provides free access to digitalised materials. After being established in 1996, this website had the primary goal of documenting and maintaining a historical record of the internet. Anyone from around the world can visit this website and have instant access to libraries, music, radio shows, videos, mobiles, software, and more.

Due to The Internet Archive being a non-profit, they rely on donations to sustain the website. Since 2011, this company has gladly accepted Bitcoin donations worldwide from grateful visitors. More recently, The Internet Archive has begun to also accept cryptocurrencies XRP, Filecoin, Ethereum, Zcash, and various other altcoins.

Save The Children

Save The Children is another non-profit that currently accepts Bitcoin donations. This humanitarian aid organisation was founded in 1919 and has since worked tirelessly to improve the lives of children around the world. Volunteers provide food, shelter, healthcare, and educational resources for children who are the most vulnerable.

You can support this non-profit by donating Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. This organisation began accepting Bitcoin donations in 2013 to help raise money to aid children that were affected by Typhoon Haiyan, which devastated families across the Philippines. Amazingly, supporters have already raised millions of dollars by donating popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and more!

Final Thoughts

As you can conclude from this list, there is already a wide variety of major businesses that either currently accept Bitcoin or have done so in the past. Depending on where you live, there are also likely hundreds more companies you can head to right now and make transactions with your Bitcoin holdings.

As the cryptocurrency sector grows and becomes more integrated into our society, we’re sure that many more companies will decide to follow suit and begin accepting crypto payments. Only time will tell, and until then, you still have plenty of options to buy products, make payments, and contribute donations using your Bitcoin!