PEAWANUCK – WEATHER – Winter Storm Warning Continues Tonight The ongoing winter storm will persist tonight with potential hazards to watch out for. Expect an additional 5 to 10 cm of snowfall accumulation, coupled with gusty winds of up to 70 km/h through Wednesday morning. Blowing snow may cause reduced visibility, so take extra precautions when travelling.

Although the snowfall is expected to lighten up tonight, blowing snow is expected to persist. Strong northerly winds will continue, causing further blowing snow and reduced visibility. Heavy snowfall and blowing snow may cause sudden visibility reduction to near zero at times.

Stay safe and stay informed with the latest weather updates.