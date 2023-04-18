Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 44-year-old Ken ALBANY, who has been reported missing.

According to the police report, Ken ALBANY was last seen by his family members on April 6, 2023, shortly after midnight, in the 300 block of Kingsway. It has been more than a week since he disappeared and the police and his family are concerned for his safety.

Ken ALBANY is described as an Indigenous male, standing approximately 5′ 6″ tall, with a slim build. He has long brown hair, brown eyes, and a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black Edmonton Oilers baseball hat, jeans, a dark hoodie and black boots.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ken ALBANY is urged to contact Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200. You can also provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.