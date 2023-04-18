Thunder Bay – TECH – Gateway Casinos across Ontario remain closed.

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment locations in Ontario will remain closed in the coming days as we work to restore our IT systems according to a statement issued by the company.

They report, “Over the weekend, we detected a cyber security incident and closed our operations in Ontario. We have retained third-party cyber professionals who are working 24/7 to help us restore the IT environment. Our upmost concern is the protection of personal data and information”.

“At this point, we do not have any information indicating that this incident involves any compromise of personal data. However, we are in the process of notifying the relevant privacy officials and gaming regulator of the incident. We appreciate the continued patience of our employees, customers and government partners as we work to reopen our properties in Ontario, and will continue to provide further updates to the public regarding our reopening”.