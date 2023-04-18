Thunder Bay – Weather – The weather alerts for Western Ontario have ended. The slow moving winter storm system has alerts still in effect this morning in parts of the north as well as for Nipigon – Rossport and along Highway 11-17 east of Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay

Hold on to your hat, Thunder Bay! This morning is bringing us mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries, so don’t put away those winter boots just yet. But don’t worry, the clouds will clear out in time for your morning coffee – and maybe even a glimpse of sunshine! However, you might want to hang on to your toque as the northwest winds will be gusting up to 50 km/h. The high temperature today will be a balmy plus 5, but with wind chill, it’ll feel like minus 13. Brrr!

Tonight, we’re in for a clear sky and some peace and quiet with the winds slowing down to a gentle breeze of northwest 20 km/h. But don’t let that fool you, it’s going to get chilly with a low of minus 7, feeling like minus 10 with wind chill. So, snuggle up with your favourite blanket and get ready for a cold night.

Oh, and don’t forget to apply sunscreen if you’re planning on being outside during the day because the UV index will be 6 or high.

Fort Frances

Hey Fort Frances, get ready for a sunny day! The winds will be blowing up to 15 km/h, so you wont have to hold onto your hats.

The high temperature today will be a pleasant 8 degrees, but don’t let that fool you, it’ll still feel chilly with wind chill making it feel like minus 9 this morning. Don’t forget to wear sunscreen as the UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight, the evening will be clear, but don’t let that lull you into a false sense of security. The weather is going to take a turn as the night progresses, with a 40 percent chance of snow overnight. The winds will be changing direction, becoming east and gusting up to 40 km/h late in the evening. The low temperature will be minus 4, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like minus 9 overnight. So, make sure to bundle up before you hit the hay, and don’t forget to bring out the shovels and salt just in case!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Good morning Dryden, it’s a beautiful day outside! The sun is shining and the birds are chirping, but don’t let that fool you – it’s still chilly out there. The winds will be blowing from the north at 20 km/h, so if you’re planning on going for a walk, make sure to wear an extra layer because the wind chill will make it feel like minus 13 this morning. But don’t worry, the winds will be calming down and becoming light later in the morning, just in time for that mid-morning coffee break. The high temperature today will be 6 degrees, so soak up that sunshine while you can.

Tonight, it’s going to be a clear evening, but don’t get too comfortable because things are going to change. The weather forecast is predicting a 40 percent chance of snow overnight and the winds will be shifting to the east at 20 km/h after midnight. The low temperature tonight will be minus 5, but with wind chill, it’ll feel like minus 12 overnight. So, put on those warm pyjamas, tuck yourself in and get ready for a snowy surprise. Oh, and don’t forget to stock up on hot cocoa and marshmallows!

Kenora

Hey Kenora, it’s a sunny day outside! The winds will be blowing up to 15 km/h, so hold onto your hats. The high temperature today will be 7 degrees, but don’t let that fool you, it’ll still feel chilly with wind chill making it feel like minus 10 this morning. Don’t forget to wear sunscreen as the UV index will be 5 or moderate.

Tonight, the evening will start off with a few clouds, but things are going to get interesting as the night progresses. The cloud cover will be increasing near midnight, and there’s a 40 percent chance of snow overnight. Brace yourselves because the winds will be picking up speed, coming from the east at 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h. The low temperature tonight will be minus 4, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like minus 10 overnight. So, make sure to bundle up before you head out and keep an eye out for any snowdrifts that may appear. It looks like winter is not quite done with us yet!

Wasaho Cree Nation

Hey there, weather watchers! This is Lance Matthews reporting to you live from Wasaho Cree Nation. It’s a mixed bag of weather today, with a bit of sunshine and clouds thrown into the mix. The winds are picking up speed, blowing from the north at 20 km/h and increasing to 40 km/h with gusts up to 60 km/h later this morning. So, hold onto your hats, folks!

The high temperature today will be minus 4, but with the wind chill, it’s going to feel like minus 20 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon. Brrr, it’s chilly out there! Don’t forget to bundle up and wear layers to keep yourself warm. Oh, and don’t forget the sunscreen as the UV index will be 5 or moderate.

Tonight, the skies will be clearing up, but the winds will still be blowing strong from the north at 40 km/h with gusts up to 60 km/h. The low temperature tonight will be minus 10, and with the wind chill, it’ll feel like minus 13 this evening and minus 20 overnight. So, snuggle up under those warm blankets and dream of sunny skies and calm winds. Until next time, this is Lance Matthews signing off!