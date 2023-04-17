THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – While the calendar may say April 17th, Old Man Winter is out raging again today in Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay remains under the threat of a winter storm with heavy snow and ice pellets expected to accumulate 15 to 20 cm. The snowfall will be accompanied by strong northerly winds leading to reduced visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow.

As of 5:30 am many city streets and sidewalks remain unplowed. Driving and especially walking conditions are treacherous.

The snow will continue throughout the day before tapering off to light snow tonight. It is advisable to exercise caution while traveling as rapidly accumulating snow can make it difficult to navigate. Highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

if there was or is travel on area highways on your plan for the day, check 511 and please consider postponing any non-essential travel.

As the snow tapers off and winds diminish tonight, the conditions are expected to improve.

Keep yourself updated on weather reports and stay safe.