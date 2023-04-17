Ah, the joys of a late-season snowfall

With the snow still coming down in Thunder Bay, are you set to shovel or will you let the sun and a few days take care of the snow? This kind of weather, It’s the kind of thing that makes you want to curl up by the fireplace with a good book and a cup of hot cocoa. But for many of us, it also means breaking out the shovel and trudging outside to clear the driveway and sidewalks.

But wait, before you break your back shovelling that snow, let me ask you a question: why bother? Why not just let it melt on its own? I mean, it’s going to melt eventually, right?

Think about it: shovelling snow is hard work. It’s cold, it’s wet, and it’s not exactly the most fun activity in the world. And if you’re doing it just because you think you have to, well, that’s just silly.

Sure, some might argue that it’s important to keep your sidewalks and driveway clear for safety reasons, but let’s be real here: we’re talking about a few inches of snow, not an ice rink. And besides, a little slip and slide action can be fun, right? Just make sure you wear your helmet.

So instead of spending hours shovelling and sweating, why not just sit back, relax, and let nature do its thing? Sure, your neighbours might give you some funny looks, but who cares? They’re probably just jealous that you have the good sense to avoid unnecessary labor.

Plus, think of all the things you could be doing with that time you would have spent shovelling. You could binge-watch your favourite TV show, read a book, take a nap, or even bake some cookies. Now, doesn’t that sound like a much better use of your time?

Of course, if you’re really worried about safety, there is another option: hire someone to do it for you. Sure, it might cost you a few bucks, but think of it as an investment in your sanity. You’ll have more time to do the things you actually enjoy, and you won’t have to worry about slipping and falling on your own driveway.

In the end, the choice is yours. You can spend hours shovelling snow and risk injury and exhaustion, or you can kick back, relax, and let nature take its course. Personally, I know which one I’d choose. I’ll take my chances with a little snow on the ground and a cup of cocoa in my hand any day.