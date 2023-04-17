THUNDER BAY – News – Two Toronto teens have been arrested for drug trafficking in Thunder Bay, and cocaine and fentanyl seized

Police officers responded to reports of illegal handguns and discovered two Toronto teens engaged in drug trafficking activity. The teens were arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failure to comply with undertaking.

During the investigation, police executed a search warrant at the suspects’ residence on Cumberland Street, where they found a significant amount of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

A 16-year-old male from Toronto is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Failure to Comply with Undertaking

A 17-year-old male from Toronto is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Neither accused can be identified in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The suspects are expected to appear in bail court in Thunder Bay on Monday, April 17. The investigation remains ongoing.