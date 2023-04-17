Twitter Labels CBC as “Government-Funded Media” –

THUNDER BAY – Twitter has labeled CBC as “Government-Funded Media” on CBC’s main Twitter account.

“We will be pausing our activity on our corporate Twitter account and all CBC and Radio-Canada news-related accounts,” said CBC/Radio-Canada corporate spokesperson Leon Mar.

The move comes after Twitter labeled the @CBC account as “government-funded media,” in a move that the public broadcaster sees as undermining the accuracy and professionalism of their work.

“Twitter can be a powerful tool for our journalists to communicate with Canadians, but it undermines the accuracy and professionalism of the work they do to allow our independence to be falsely described in this way,” added Mar.

