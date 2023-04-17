THUNDER BAY – Twitter has labeled CBC as “Government-Funded Media” on CBC’s main Twitter account.

“We will be pausing our activity on our corporate Twitter account and all CBC and Radio-Canada news-related accounts,” said CBC/Radio-Canada corporate spokesperson Leon Mar.

The move comes after Twitter labeled the @CBC account as “government-funded media,” in a move that the public broadcaster sees as undermining the accuracy and professionalism of their work.

CBC/Radio-Canada has paused activities on its corporate and news Twitter accounts, after the social media platform put a "government-funded media" label on its @CBC account, in its latest move to stamp public broadcasters with designations. https://t.co/NcndZXiDj5 — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) April 17, 2023

“Twitter can be a powerful tool for our journalists to communicate with Canadians, but it undermines the accuracy and professionalism of the work they do to allow our independence to be falsely described in this way,” added Mar.