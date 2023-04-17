THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Good afternoon, this is your weather report for Thunder Bay and the surrounding areas. Winter weather conditions are expected over the next few hours.

There is a possibility of additional snowfall accumulations of up to 10 cm, which could cause reduced visibility in heavier snow and blowing snow. These conditions are expected to continue now through early Tuesday morning.

While snow has largely tapered off in regions near and north of Lake Superior, it is expected to return to the area this evening. The snow, combined with strong northerly winds, may reduce visibility at times. However, the snow will taper off near Thunder Bay late overnight. For regions farther east, it will taper off later Tuesday morning.

If you are planning to travel during this time, be aware that rapidly accumulating snow could make it difficult to do so. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Please exercise caution and stay safe.