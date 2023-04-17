SIOUX LOOKOUT – NEWS – On April 17, 2023, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sioux Lookout Detachment was on patrol when officers were alerted of a possible suspended driver through the Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system. The result of this alert was impaired driving charges for a Sioux Lookout female.

At approximately 11:33 a.m., the ALPR system informed members of the Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment that the registered owner of the vehicle was a suspended driver. Subsequently, the officers pulled over the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

After conducting an investigation, a 15-year-old female of Sioux Lookout was charged with three criminal charges. These charges include Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), and Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent.

The accused is expected to appear in Sioux Lookout Court on May 9, 2023.

The OPP is committed to promoting road safety for all road users in Ontario. Members of the public are urged to report any instances of impaired driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.