NIPIGON – NEWS – The Nipigon detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has made an arrest and criminally charged a person for impaired driving following a report of a possible impaired driver. The incident took place at around 7:15 p.m. when officers responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 11-17 in the Township of Nipigon.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered the vehicle in question in the ditch. Following their investigation, the police arrested 80-year-old Kenneth JOWETT of Nipigon and criminally charged him with Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs and Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

JOWETT is scheduled to appear in Nipigon Court on June 6, 2023. The OPP emphasizes its commitment to ensuring the safety of all who use Ontario’s roads and urges members of the public to report any incidents of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving by calling 1-888-310-1122. In emergency situations, people should call 911.