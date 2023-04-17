THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A man from Lincoln, New Brunswick, has been arrested and charged with impaired driving following a traffic complaint on Highway 11/17 in the Municipality of Shuniah. Michael SULLIVAN, 57, was stopped by the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment just before 9:00 p.m. on April 15, 2023, and subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The OPP officers initiated a traffic stop and determined that Sullivan was impaired by alcohol. He was taken into custody and transported to the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment for further testing. Sullivan was charged under the Criminal Code with Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), and Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on May 26, 2023, to answer to the above charges.

The OPP has reiterated its commitment to enforcing impaired driving laws and educating the public about the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. They urge anyone who suspects that someone is driving while impaired to call 9-1-1 to report it.