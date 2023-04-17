Fort Frances – NEWS – A driver impaired by drugs was discovered during a proactive check of a parked vehicle in Fort Frances, according to a news release by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) on April 14, 2023. An officer from the Rainy River District Detachment checked the parked vehicle in the Church Street area and observed drug use paraphernalia in plain view. After further investigation, the driver was arrested for impaired operation and taken to the Fort Frances Detachment, where a Drug Recognition Expert conducted additional testing.

The accused, April BRUYERE, 43 years old and a resident of Fort Frances, has been charged with one count of operation while impaired – drug and is scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice on May 29, 2023.

As per the OPP, the involved vehicle was impounded for seven days, and the accused’s driver’s license was suspended for 90 days.

The OPP emphasized that drug-impaired driving poses a serious threat to road safety and carries the same penalties as alcohol-impaired driving. The public is encouraged to report any impaired driving to 911. The OPP also highlighted that they have the necessary tools and training to detect drug-impaired drivers.

