THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Weather Warnings and Alerts are the weather message of the morning.

Thunder Bay

Hey Thunder Bay, get ready for some winter wonderland action today! We’re talking about 5 to 10 cm of snow and local blowing snow. Hang onto your hats because we’ve got some strong north winds blowing at 40 km/h and gusting up to 70. Don’t worry, it’ll calm down a bit in the afternoon to 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40. High temperatures will be around minus 2, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like minus 14 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon. Looks like we won’t be needing any sunscreen today as the UV index is low at 1.

Tonight, we’ve got more of the white stuff with periods of snow ending overnight, followed by cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of flurries. Expect around 2 cm of snow, and a north wind blowing at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40. As the night goes on, the wind will calm down and become light. Low temperatures will be around minus 6, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like minus 13.

Fort Frances

Good morning, Fort Frances! Get ready to brush off the snow from your car, as we’re looking at a 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning. But don’t worry, the wind is on your side, as it will be calming down from north 20 km/h to light early this morning.

As the day progresses, we can expect some clouds but also a high of plus 2 degrees! However, don’t get too excited about the mild temperatures just yet, as the wind chill will still be at a chilly minus 12 this morning.

Tonight, we can expect some clearing skies with the wind up to 15 km/h. However, don’t forget to bundle up as the temperature drops to a low of minus 8 and the wind chill will be a frosty minus 13 overnight. Stay warm, Fort Frances!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Good morning, Dryden! It looks like Mother Nature can’t make up her mind today. Will it snow or will it not? Well, it seems like there’s a 40% chance of flurries this morning, but no guarantees. Either way, make sure you bundle up because it’s going to be a chilly one with a high of zero and a bone-chilling wind chill of minus 14.

Don’t forget your UV protection, though, because the UV index is moderate today.

As we head into the night, things are looking up! The clouds are clearing, the wind is calming down to a mere 15 km/h, and the snow is taking a break. But hold on to your hats, folks, because the temperature is dropping down to a low of minus 11 with a wind chill of minus 16. Looks like it’s going to be a cold one, so snuggle up and stay warm, Dryden!

Kenora

Good news, folks in Kenora! It’s going to be a sunny day with a high of plus 3. Just a heads up, though, the wind might make it feel a bit chilly, so bundle up and be sure to check the mirror for snowflakes on your nose! The UV index is moderate, so don’t forget your sunglasses!

Tonight, it’s going to be clear with a low of minus 10. The wind will still be blowing up to 15 km/h, so make sure your toque is securely fastened and snuggle up to stay warm. With wind chill values of minus 7 in the evening and minus 15 overnight, it’s a perfect excuse to cozy up under a blanket and enjoy a hot cocoa or two.

Wasaho Cree Nation

Lance Mathews with the forecast:

Hey there, Wasaho Cree Nation! Get ready for a mix of sun and cloud, with some serious gusts of wind coming at you from the north at 30 km/h, gusting to 50. Brrr! The high for the day is going to be a chilly minus 5, with a bone-chilling wind chill of minus 19 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon. But fear not, the UV index is at a moderate 5, so if you do venture outside, make sure to lather up with some sunscreen.

As for tonight, things will be partly cloudy with those gusty winds still blowing at 30 km/h, gusting to 50. The low for the evening will be a frigid minus 12, with a wind chill of minus 15 this evening and a teeth-chattering minus 23 overnight. Stay warm out there, Wasaho Cree Nation!