THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Winter storm conditions are expected to arrive on Sunday night and continue into Monday, with hazardous conditions anticipated as a result.

Heavy snow with significant accumulations is expected to develop on Sunday night, with near zero visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Freezing rain is also expected to continue tonight, with freezing rain warnings already issued.

The freezing rain is likely to become mixed with or change to ice pellets by Sunday morning and then to snow in the afternoon or evening. Snow is expected to become heavy on Sunday night, with significant snowfall accumulations possible. Strong winds will also develop on Sunday night, producing blowing snow. The snow is expected to taper to light and the winds diminish on Monday night.

Winter storm or snowfall warnings may be issued as this event approaches. Residents are advised to stay tuned to NetNewsLedger for the latest weather updates and advisories.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Poor weather conditions may also contribute to transportation delays. As such, it is essential to exercise caution when traveling during this time.