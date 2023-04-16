THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – If you have been outside recently, and tried walking on the sidewalks, you know the freezing rain has put down a very slippery base for snow.

Winter storm warnings have been issued for Thunder Bay as the city braces for freezing rain, heavy snow, and ice accretion. The winter weather conditions are expected to hit the area, with freezing rain and ice pellets expected to accumulate 4 to 8 mm of ice. Heavy snow and ice pellets are also forecasted, with accumulations of 15 to 25 cm.

The storm will cause reduced visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow, which could make travel difficult over some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery, making it challenging for motorists and pedestrians to navigate.

The weather system will start with freezing rain changing to ice pellets this evening, followed by ice pellets transitioning to heavy snow tonight, continuing into Monday before tapering to light snow Monday night. Strong northerly winds are also expected to develop tonight, which will combine with the heavy snow to produce reduced visibility at times. The snow will taper off and winds will diminish Monday night.

Residents are advised to take extra precautions while travelling and to avoid unnecessary trips during the storm. They are also advised to dress warmly, stay indoors as much as possible, and monitor weather reports for updates. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break, so residents are advised to be mindful of their surroundings and stay away from trees during the storm.