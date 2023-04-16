THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is currently under a Winter Storm Warning, with hazardous winter conditions expected in the area. The warning is due to several hazards, including freezing rain with 4 to 8 mm of ice accretion, heavy snow and ice pellets with accumulations of 15 to 20 cm, and near zero visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

The weather event is expected to start with freezing rain this morning, changing to snow and ice pellets in the afternoon. Snow will become heavy with strong winds this evening, causing near zero visibility in blowing snow at times. The heavy snow is expected to taper off to light snow, with winds diminishing by Monday night.

Travelers should be cautious as rapidly accumulating snow may make travel difficult in some locations, including highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots. Surfaces may become icy and slippery, and ice buildup may cause tree branches to break.

Stay safe and informed during this winter storm warning in Thunder Bay.