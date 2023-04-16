Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Police Service report that Constable Sharlene Bourdeau, disarmed a woman who had a handgun drawn at a north-side business on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred while Constable Bourdeau was participating in a community meeting at a business on Cumberland Street South.

During the meeting, a woman who was unknown to Bourdeau, began conversing with the officer. The woman then drew a Glock 9mm handgun from the front waistband of her pants and showed it to the people present. In a statement police say that Bourdeau calmly spoke to the woman and disarmed her, confirming that the weapon was unloaded.

However, the woman retrieved loose ammunition from her pockets and attempted to load the firearm. When she became irate and demanded the gun back, a physical struggle ensued between her and the off-duty officer. Bourdeau managed to thwart the woman’s attempts to retrieve the handgun and called 911 for police assistance.

The Thunder Bay Police Service officers arrived on the scene at 3:45 p.m. and completed the arrest of the suspect, 32-year-old Shannon ROUNDHEAD of Thunder Bay.

The officers seized the firearm and charged the accused with careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon, careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device of ammunition, unauthorized possession without a license, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The accused appeared in bail court on April 16 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date. The Thunder Bay Police Service reminded the public that the ownership and use of illegal handguns pose an ongoing and growing threat to community safety. The public was urged to call 911 immediately if they witness a physical confrontation involving a firearm or see someone in possession of an illegal firearm.