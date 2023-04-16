THUNDER BAY – TECH – Gateway Casinos across Ontario have shut down due to a system-wide malfunction, leaving Ontario gamblers out of luck.

The closure occurred on Sunday at 1 p.m. and there is no word on when the issue will be resolved, leading to an uncertain future for the casinos.

The closure affects a number of locations, including the Cascades Casino in Chatham, Gateway Casinos Sarnia, London, Woodstock, Clinton, and Playtime Casino in Hanover as well as the Thunder Bay operation..

The cause of the malfunction is unknown at this time.