THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Winter seems to be unwilling to really give way to spring. There are freezing rain warnings and winter storm advisories in effect across Western and Northern Ontario.

Thunder Bay

Good morning, Thunder Bay! Today’s forecast is brought to you by Mother Nature, who seems to have mixed up her seasonal playlist once again. Get ready for a rollercoaster of weather emotions, folks!

We’ll start off with some periods of freezing rain changing to ice pellets in the morning. If you’re feeling lucky, there’s a risk of freezing rain late in the morning and early afternoon. But hey, if you’re into risky business, go ahead and test out those icy sidewalks – just make sure you have good health insurance!

If you’re near Lake Superior, you might experience some periods of rain early in the morning. Don’t worry, Lake Superior just likes to show off sometimes, but we all know snow is where it’s really at.

Oh, and don’t forget about the wind! We’ve got some strong north winds today, 30 km/h gusting to 50. Hold on to your hats, folks! And your scarves, mittens, and anything else that’s not bolted down.

As the day goes on, the temperature will start to fall, reaching a high of minus 2 in the afternoon. So if you’re feeling a little too warm in that parka, just wait a few hours – problem solved!

Oh, and let’s not forget the wind chill – minus 11 in the afternoon. Better bundle up, or you’ll be shivering like a leaf in the wind.

As for tonight, get ready for some real fun. We’ve got ice pellets changing to snow at times heavy and local blowing snow in the evening. Snow and ice pellet amount 10 to 15 cm – that’s right, folks, it’s time to break out the shovels and snowblowers.

The wind will be even stronger tonight, north 40 km/h gusting to 60. So if you hear any strange noises outside, don’t worry – it’s just the wind playing its favourite game of “knock, knock, who’s there?”

The low tonight will be minus 5, with a wind chill near minus 14. But hey, that’s just winter’s way of saying “I love you” – right?

And that’s your Thunder Bay weather report for today. Remember, no matter what Mother Nature throws at us, we’ll always find a way to laugh it off – or at least try to! Stay safe out there, Thunder Bay.

Fort Frances

Hey folks in Fort Frances, are you ready for some winter fun? Well, here’s your weather report for today! Get ready for some snow action as you’ll be seeing some of it throughout the day. But don’t worry, it’s not too much, only around 2 cm. However, brace yourselves for some chilly winds blowing from the north, with gusts of up to 50 km/h. You might want to wear your warmest winter gear as the temperature will be around minus 1, with wind chills of up to minus 12. The UV index is pretty low today, so don’t forget to wear some sunscreen if you’re planning to spend some time outside.

As for tonight, the snow will come to an end near midnight, but don’t be too excited yet because it will still be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. The wind will calm down a bit, but it will still be chilly with gusts of up to 40 km/h from the north. The low temperature will be around minus 7, and the wind chill will drop to minus 9 in the evening and an icy minus 14 overnight. Stay warm and cozy!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Hey there, Dryden and Vermilion Bay! Are you ready for some winter wonderland action? Well, buckle up and get your sleds ready because you’re in for a snowy ride! The forecast calls for periods of snow throughout the day, but don’t worry, it’s not going to be too crazy – only about 2 cm of the white stuff. However, you might want to grab your mittens because the wind is blowing in from the north, with gusts up to 50 km/h. Brrr! It’s going to be a cold one, with the temperature hovering around minus 1 and wind chills of up to minus 12. So, make sure to layer up and stay warm out there.

The UV index is low, so there’s no need to worry about sunscreen. As for tonight, the snow will come to an end near midnight, but the fun is not over yet! It will still be cloudy, and there’s a 40 percent chance of flurries, so be prepared for a winter wonderland when you wake up tomorrow. The wind will calm down slightly, with gusts up to 40 km/h from the north. The temperature will dip down to around minus 7, and the wind chill will drop to minus 9 in the evening and a freezing minus 14 overnight. So, snuggle up and stay cozy, my friends!

Kenora

Hey there Kenora, get ready for a light snow show in the morning! Don’t worry, it won’t last long and will clear up to make way for a cloudy day ahead. But brace yourselves for some frosty winds blowing in from the north at 30 km/h, with gusts up to 50 km/h. Brrr! The temperature will reach a high of plus 1, but don’t let that fool you as the wind chill will be around minus 12 in the morning. So, make sure to bundle up and stay warm.

As for tonight, it’s going to be mainly cloudy with the wind calming down a bit, but still chilly with gusts of up to 40 km/h from the north. The low temperature will drop to around minus 7, and the wind chill will make it feel like a frigid minus 14 overnight. So, grab your coziest blankets and snuggle up to keep warm!

Wasaho Cree Nation

Hey there, Wasaho Cree Nation! It’s your weatherman, Lance Matthews, bringing you the scoop on what to expect today. So listen up, folks – we’ve got some light snow on the way in the morning, but don’t let that get you down. It’s just nature’s way of sprinkling some extra frosting on top of our already beautiful landscape. The snow will taper off by the afternoon, but it’ll stay cloudy and chilly. So make sure to bundle up, people!

Oh, and did I mention the wind? Yeah, we’re looking at gusts up to 50 km/h blowing in from the north. That’s like having a giant polar bear breathe down your neck. Not exactly the most pleasant feeling, am I right? The high temperature will be a whopping plus 1, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like minus 12 in the morning. So make sure to layer up, folks, and grab a hot cup of cocoa while you’re at it.

Now, let’s talk about tonight’s forecast. It’ll still be cloudy, but the snow will be long gone. Instead, we’ll have a quiet night with a light north wind of 20 km/h. The low temperature will dip down to minus 7, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like an icy minus 14 overnight. Brrrr!

So that’s it for today’s weather report, folks. Stay warm, stay safe, and keep smiling. After all, laughter is the best medicine – even when it’s freezing outside!