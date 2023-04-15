WEBEQUIE – WEATHER – A winter storm is expected to arrive tonight and intensify into early next week, with hazardous conditions anticipated as a result.

According to the weather report, heavy snow or ice pellets with significant accumulations will begin this evening, with some parts of the region experiencing freezing rain. The snow will develop further on Sunday and become heavy at times through Monday evening. The primary threat of freezing rain will occur tonight and through Sunday.

Moreover, blowing snow is also likely during this event later on Sunday and on Monday, which could make travel hazardous. These conditions may result in reduced visibility and slippery roads, making it challenging for drivers to navigate the roads.

The report indicates that snow accumulations of 15 to 25 cm are expected by late Monday, and some locations may see in excess of 30 centimetres by Tuesday morning. The snow may be mixed with ice pellets or freezing rain, and a few freezing rain warnings may be in effect ahead of the issuance of winter storm warnings.

The rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations, making it crucial for residents to take necessary precautions. Please protect yourself from wind, cold, and disorientation by staying sheltered indoors or with your vehicle.

Stay tuned to NetNewsLedger for the latest weather updates and advisories. Stay safe and warm during this winter storm.