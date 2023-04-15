THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A Freezing Rain Warning has been issued for Thunder Bay effective from 7:59 p.m. EDT on Saturday, April 15, 2023. The warning is due to an anticipated prolonged period of freezing rain with 4 to 8 mm of ice accretion.

The freezing rain is expected to begin tonight and continue into Sunday afternoon, with brief breaks in between. As the system progresses, it is likely to transition into ice pellets, eventually culminating in heavy snowfall on Sunday night into Monday morning.

This weather event poses a significant hazard to the region, particularly in terms of travel safety. Highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots will become icy and slippery, and may lead to accidents. Additionally, the ice build-up could cause tree branches to break and result in power outages.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay indoors if possible during this period.