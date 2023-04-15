ATIKOKAN – WEATHER – A prolonged period of freezing rain is expected to hit our region, with hazardous conditions anticipated as a result. According to the advisory, freezing rain with ice accumulation of 2 to 5 mm is forecasted, with some brief breaks in between. This spell will begin early this evening and last until Sunday morning.

As Sunday approaches, the weather is expected to transition from freezing rain to ice pellets, followed by heavy snowfall overnight. This could lead to dangerous and slippery conditions on surfaces such as roads, highways, walkways, and parking lots.

Moreover, ice build-up may cause tree branches to break, and utility outages may occur. Therefore, residents are advised to take necessary precautions and avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas.

Our team advises that extra care should be taken while walking or driving in these hazardous conditions. Please ensure that you remain safe and stay tuned to our news updates for the latest developments on this weather advisory.

Stay safe, and have a good evening.