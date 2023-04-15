KENORA – WEATHER – The regions of Kenora – Red Lake and White Dog may experience or are currently experiencing areas of freezing drizzle. The current mixture of freezing drizzle and light snow is likely to shift to snow overnight. However, it’s important to note that freezing drizzle can create thin, almost invisible layers of ice, which can be dangerous for pedestrians and drivers alike.

This can lead to the development of icy and slippery conditions, which can be hazardous.

The situation is expected to end overnight.

Safety precautions: To stay safe, it’s essential to slow down while driving in slippery conditions. Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead and keep an eye out for taillights. If you’re walking or driving in the affected areas, exercise extra caution.