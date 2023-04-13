THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Ontario government is making an investment of $1,439,592 in six projects in Thunder Bay to provide specialized care and support for seniors with complex medical needs.

Kevin Holland, MPP for Thunder Bay—Atikokan, said, “This investment, tailored to the needs of our community, will provide long-term care residents right here in Thunder Bay with the specialized supports and services they need. Under Premier Doug Ford’s leadership, we’re taking action to bolster our province’s long-term care system and put residents’ needs first.”

The projects will help seniors with dementia and bariatric care to connect with specialized care and support in their long-term care home, without having to visit a hospital. The investment is part of a $20 million initiative called the Local Priorities Fund, which is aimed at improving long-term care across Ontario.

The projects receiving funding in Thunder Bay include the purchase of specialized equipment to improve accessibility, bariatric equipment to support the admission of residents with bariatric care needs, and medical equipment to support the admission of residents with complex care needs like dialysis.

Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care, said, “Our government is increasing our investment in bold, creative, and innovative solutions that conveniently connect long-term care residents to the specialized care they need in the comfort of their long-term care home instead of a hospital.”

Lee Mesic, Administrator at Pioneer Ridge, expressed gratitude for the investment, saying, “We are very thankful for this investment and for the opportunity to better address the unmet needs of our community and ALC clients. We look forward to working closely with our HC partners and identifying resources that will ensure clients receive the right care at the right time and in the right place.”

Kelli O’Brien, President & CEO of St. Joseph’s Care Group, also expressed appreciation for the investment, stating, “This $700,000 investment will prevent unnecessary hospitalization, enable better transitions from hospital to long-term care, and allow us to support individuals with higher care needs. Thank you MPP Holland and Ontario Health for creating a Fund that listens and responds to the needs of the residents of long-term care.”

The government is committed to improving long-term care in Ontario through its four pillars: staffing and care; quality and enforcement; building modern, safe, and comfortable homes; and providing seniors with faster, more convenient access to the services they need.