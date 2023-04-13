REGINA – BUSINESS – The Meadow Lake Tribal Council Industrial Investment (MLTCII) has been selected as the 2023 recipient of the Aboriginal Economic Development Corporation Award by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB). The MLTCII was created in 2012 by a group of nine First Nations and has made a significant positive impact on economic development in five sectors, including forestry, renewable energy, oil and gas, agriculture, and hospitality services.

MLTCII is an Indigenous-owned company based in Saskatchewan and manages four wholly-owned companies, as well as partnership positions in another 10 active companies.

“MLTCII has made an exceptional economic impact throughout northwest Saskatchewan and beyond,” said Tabatha Bull, president and CEO of CCAB. “The continuous growth in the number of projects and their success makes MLTCII a most deserving recipient of the AEDC award. Our sincere congratulations to MTCII.”

Richard Ben, Tribal Chief of the Meadow Lake Tribal Council, expressed his gratitude for the award and shared the council’s vision for future growth and diversification: “As we look at the future, MLTC is enthusiastic about new opportunities for diversification and growth in forestry, agriculture, petroleum services, the hospitality industry, renewable energy, digital communication and environmental consulting,” said Ben. “It is truly an honour to be recognized among the outstanding group of past winners. MLTC will continue to work toward the betterment of our nine nations and is looking to the future with optimism.”

The award is sponsored by Rio Tinto and will be presented at CCAB’s East Coast Awards Dinner in Halifax, N.S. on May 2, 2023. Sylvain Lemay, General Manager Procurement Atlantic of Rio Tinto, expressed the company’s commitment to reconciliation and creating sustainable economic opportunities for Indigenous people across Canada: “Rio Tinto is very pleased to collaborate with CCAB as the sponsor of the 2023 Aboriginal Economic Development Corporation award and to recognize Meadow Lake Tribal Council Industrial Investments’ excellence and leading role in harnessing development opportunities for its member nations.”