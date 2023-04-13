THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – The Thunder Bay Kings got a hat trick and an assist from Brady Nash to help propel his side to an 8-1 victory over the Kenora Thistles Wednesday at the All-Ontario under-13 championship, presented by BioSteel, at the Fort William Gardens.

With the outcome, Thunder Bay improves to 1-1 at the seven-team event, while in defeat, Kenora falls to 0-2.

Taking control from the onset, the Kings staked themselves to an early 4-0 lead before the contest was five and a half minutes old.

Nash began the rapid response 32 seconds into the proceedings before Mason Glousher made it 2-0 on the next shift.

Continuing to press, Owen Trevisanutto scored right after that, before Gavin Godick clicked on the power play at 5:25.

In the second stanza, Trevisanutto, at even strength, as well as Nash, shorthanded, put the hosts up by six.

Special teams helped Kenora convert on a two-man advantage with Sullivan Bowen taking a cross-ice feed from Drake Bodnar and firing it past Kings’ netminder Carter Johnson.

Tanner Vincent also picked up a helper on the marker.

Another man-down marker for the Kings made it 7-1 late in the session with Benton Ashworth supplying his first of the provincial championship.

Nash then finished off his three-goal night deep in regulation to round out the scoring.

Cooper Disher, who dished out two assists, was named Thunder Bay’s player of the game.

Earning the laurels for the Thistles was Aiden Moen.

Each team will play once in round robin competition Thursday with the Thistles tangling with the 2-0 Markham Majors at 2 p.m. and the Kings facing off against the 1-0 Nickel City Sons at 4 p.m.



Photo credit: James Mirabelli