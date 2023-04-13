Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no warnings or alerts this morning on the weather map.

Thunder Bay

Looks like Thunder Bay is in for a wild ride today! Clear skies in the morning, but don’t let that fool you. The forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds, with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning and a few more this afternoon. There’s even a risk of thunderstorms! So hold onto your hats and stay dry out there.

As we head into the evening, there’s a 60 percent chance of showers, but don’t worry, it’ll clear up later on. Winds will be picking up a bit, coming in from the northeast at 20 km/h, then becoming light late in the evening. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any more exciting, the winds will shift to the east, gusting up to 40 km/h around midnight. Better hold onto your umbrellas too!

Overall, the temperature won’t be too bad, with a high of 12 and a low of plus 3, but you’ll definitely want to stay weather aware and be prepared for the changing conditions. Stay dry, Thunder Bay!

Fort Frances

Good morning Fort Frances! Today’s weather is a mix of sun and clouds, with a 40% chance of showers this morning. So don’t forget to pack an umbrella before you head out. This afternoon, there will be a few showers, and there’s even a risk of a thunderstorm. The wind will become east 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning, and the high will be 8. Don’t forget to wear a light jacket because it’s going to be a bit chilly out there.

Tonight, get ready for some showers and a risk of thunderstorms overnight. There could be a local amount of 5 mm of rain, so make sure your windows are closed. The wind will be northeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening, then becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. The low will be plus 5. Don’t forget to cuddle up in your blankets and stay warm!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Looks like Mother Nature is going to bring her waterworks today. Don’t forget to grab your raincoat before you leave the house! Winds will be picking up as well, so hold onto your hats! Highs will be around 8, with a UV index of 6 or high.

Tonight, the rain is here to stay. Showers will continue with a risk of thunderstorms overnight, bringing around 5 mm of precipitation. Winds will be a bit stronger, reaching up to 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h, so hold onto your umbrellas! Lows tonight will be around plus 2.

Kenora

Is it raining men? Nope, just showers! Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the morning. Don’t forget to bring an umbrella! Wind will be from the northeast at 20 km/h. High of 9 and a UV index of 6 or high.

Tonight, it’s going to be wetter than a fish in the lake! Showers are expected with a risk of thunderstorms overnight and a local amount of 5 mm of rainfall. The wind will be from the east at 20 km/h gusting to 40. So, keep those windows closed and stay cozy with a low of plus 4.

Wasaho Cree Nation

Welcome to the Wasaho Cree Nation weather report with me, Weather Watcher Lance Matthews. Today, we can expect mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries in the morning, followed by clearing in the afternoon. The wind will be from the northwest at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h, becoming light around noon. The high will be minus 4, but with the wind chill, it will feel like minus 19 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. The UV index will be 4, or moderate.

Tonight, we can expect a few clouds, with winds up to 15 km/h. The low will be minus 16, with a wind chill of minus 10 this evening and minus 20 overnight. Stay warm out there!