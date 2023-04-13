THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Here is the crime map summary for the past twenty-four hours. This update includes all incidents.

Daily update from 04/12/2023 to 04/13/2023

Recent incidents 7 1 from yesterday Violent 3 2 from yesterday 3 Assault 0 Assault with Deadly Weapon 0 Sexual Assault 0 Sexual Offense 0 Other Sexual Offense 0 Homicide 0 Kidnapping 0 Robbery Property & Theft 1 2 from yesterday 0 Breaking & Entering 0 Property Crime Commercial 0 Property Crime Residential 0 Other Property Crime 0 Theft from Vehicle 0 Theft of Vehicle 1 Other Theft Disorder/Disturbance 3 1 from yesterday 0 Disorder 0 Drugs 0 Liquor 3 Quality of Life

Keeping your family safe from crime is a top priority for any parent. It is important to take steps to minimize the risk of crime and create a safe environment for your family. Here are three practical tips to help you keep your family safer from crime.

Firstly, it is essential to teach your children about personal safety. Talk to them about the dangers of strangers, and how to respond in case of emergencies. Teach them not to open the door to strangers, to never reveal their personal information, and to always let someone know where they are going. Additionally, encourage your children to trust their instincts and to seek help immediately if they feel uncomfortable or threatened.

Secondly, it is crucial to secure your home. Install an alarm system, secure all windows and doors, and ensure that all outdoor lights are working correctly. Lock all doors and windows when you leave the house, and consider installing a security camera system. These measures can deter burglars and prevent home invasions, helping to keep your family safe.

Thirdly, it is important to be vigilant and aware of your surroundings. When you are out in public, keep your belongings close and be aware of your surroundings. Avoid dark or isolated areas, and stay in well-lit areas with other people around. Trust your instincts and leave any situation that doesn’t feel safe. By being vigilant and aware, you can reduce the risk of crime and help to keep your family safe.