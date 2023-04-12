THUNDER BAY – News – Thunder Bay Police Service continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding a three-vehicle collision that occurred on the city’s north side Wednesday afternoon. The collision at River Street and Court Street has resulted in injuries.

First responders were initially dispatched just before 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, following reports of a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles.

Firefighters with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and Paramedics with Superior North EMS were also dispatched to the scene.

The adult male driver of the motorcycle was transported to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of their injuries. The exact extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Members of the TBPS’s Traffic Unit are now involved in the ongoing investigation.

If you witnessed this collision and have yet to speak to an investigator, please call police at (807) 684-1200.