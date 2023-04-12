Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Waylon ACHNEEPINESKUM, a 19-year-old Indigenous male who went missing on April 11, 2023, at around 10:00 pm. He was last seen in the 1000 block of Dawson Road.

Waylon ACHNEEPINESKUM is described as 5’6″ tall, with a thin to medium build, medium length wavy black hair, and brown eyes. Unfortunately, it is not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

If anyone has any information about Waylon’s whereabouts or if they have seen him since April 11th, they are urged to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200 immediately. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.