Thunder Bay, ON – Mayor Ken Boshcoff has announced the official termination of the municipal emergency that was declared on April 23, 2020, in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to end the emergency, in accordance with the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, was made after consultation with City Manager Norm Gale, members of the Municipal Emergency Control Group (MECG), and the Thunder Bay District Health Unit’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janet De Mille.

In a statement, Mayor Ken Boshcoff expressed gratitude to the city’s residents, staff, and MECG members for their cooperation, spirit, and dedication over the past few years. “While COVID-19 remains a serious concern requiring ongoing efforts and vigilance, the City of Thunder Bay’s efforts have put us in a position where our emergency declaration can be terminated,” said Boshcoff. “With the goal of public safety in mind, we persevered through the pandemic together.”

The decision to declare the emergency in April 2020 was made to ensure the continuity of operations and delivery of essential/critical services to the public while maintaining the health and safety of all residents. “I thank City staff for their tireless, adaptable and innovative efforts throughout this emergency period for continuing to deliver municipal services that residents count on,” said City Manager Norm Gale.

Although operations have largely returned to normal, staff from across divisions who coordinated Thunder Bay’s pandemic response remain vigilant and ready to respond if needed. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janet DeMille added that in 2020, COVID-19 was a new virus that we knew little about, but it required an extraordinary response. “Although these past few years have been incredibly difficult for everyone, we are in a much better place. It’s important to remember that COVID-19 will be a part of our lives moving forward, but we now have the tools and knowledge to manage it,” she said.