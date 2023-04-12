SAULT STE. MARIE – The Thunder Bay under-15 Kings are in Sault Ste. Marie to compete in the All-Ontario U15 championship, which begins today.

Thunder Bay’s lone contest on opening day in the seven-team event is against the host Soo Jr. Greyhounds at noon.

A pair of tilts is on the club’s docket Thursday, beginning with a 10 a.m. encounter versus the Greater Toronto Hockey League-champion Vaughan Kings.

They’ll then take on the Sudbury Nickel Capitals at 4 p.m.

Friday features a 2 p.m. meeting with the Upper Canada Cyclones.

Closing out round robin play Saturday, Thunder Bay will take to the ice twice, starting with a 10 a.m. face-off vs. the Elgin-Middlesex Canucks before finishing up against the York-Simcoe Express at 4 p.m.

From there, the top four teams will play for medals Sunday.

Game results, standings and statistics can be found online via the U15 provincial championship website.