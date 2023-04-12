KENORA – News – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has pressed charges against an individual following an incident where an officer was assaulted in Kenora. On April 6th, 2023, at approximately 4:54 p.m., OPP members were dispatched to assist an officer on Sylvain Street in Kenora who was dealing with another matter at the time. The officer reported being assaulted while attempting to provide assistance and had placed the person responsible under arrest.

After an investigation, the police have charged 20-year-old Nolan PAUL of Naotkamegwanning First Nation Territory with Assault a Peace Officer under the Criminal Code (CC). The accused was released from custody and is required to appear in court on May 2nd, 2023, to respond to the charges.