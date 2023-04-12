Magnus Theatre is thrilled to present the touring Musical Hit, BEAR GREASE by Lightning Cloud, on stage from April 13 to April 23.

BEAR GREASE is a hilarious, Indigenous twist on the musical “Grease”. It fuses Doo Wop, Hip Hop, Pow Wow Music, Indigenous Culture, Language and Comedy (after all comedy is the best medicine). It features an all Indigenous cast.

Directed by MC RedCloud & Crystle Lightning and Choreographed by Sabrina Pipestem ,this show will also be featuring: Crystle Lightning (Canadian Screen Award Winner for Best Lead Actress “Trickster”) and MC RedCloud (Former World Record holder for “Longest Freestyle Rap”), Joel Oulette, Melody McArthur, Tammy Rae, Artson, Teneil Whiskeyjack, Rodney McLeod, Bryce Morin, Robert Mesa and Nipîy Iskwew.

BEAR GREASE runs from April 13th to 23rd with evening and matinee performances during this limited run! There will be a Pay What You Can matinee performance on Sunday, April 16th at 2:00pm.

We are also excited to be offering a Relaxed Performance on Wednesday April 19th at 7:30pm. This Relaxed Performance is designed to welcome patrons who may benefitfrom a less restricted audience environment. Patrons of all abilities are welcome, including but not limited to those with intellectual or learning disabilities, sensory processing conditions, dementia, or autism. There is a relaxed attitude to noise and movement within the auditorium, and some minor production changes may be made to reduce the intensity of light, sound, and other potentially startling effects. A low-sensory area will be accessible if the performance becomes overwhelming. Babes in arms and service animals are also welcome to our relaxed performance. For anyone who would not enjoy this relaxed audience environment, we invite you to attend any other performances over the course of the run.

Tickets are available on Magnus Theatre’s website at magnustheatre.com or through the Box Office by phone at 807.345.5552.