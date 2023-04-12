THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Spring is poking it’s head up over the region. The LRCA is advising caution new fast flowing creeks and rivers.

Thunder Bay

Time to bust out the sunscreen and shades, folks! Today will be sunny with any lingering fog clearing up this morning. Highs will reach 13 degrees, with a UV index of 7, meaning you can get a nice tan while out and about.

Tonight, we’ll have a few clouds rolling in, but don’t worry, the low will only be plus 1. That’s right, you can put away the parka and enjoy a lovely spring evening without feeling like a popsicle. Don’t forget to stargaze if the clouds clear up, because there’s nothing quite like gazing up at the vast expanse of the universe on a clear night.

Fort Frances

Good news and bad news, folks. The bad news is that we’ll have mainly cloudy skies today, but the good news is that any pesky fog patches will clear up this morning. Highs will reach 17 degrees, with a moderate UV index of 5. So, it’s not the best day to work on your tan, but you can still enjoy a nice walk in the fresh air.

Tonight, we’re in for a treat with clear skies and perfect stargazing weather! However, don’t forget to bring a jacket because the low will be minus 2. You might even catch a glimpse of some constellations, so make sure to keep an eye out for Orion’s Belt or the Big Dipper. But before you head out, take a moment to appreciate the beauty of our universe and how lucky we are to live in such a stunning place.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden and Vermilion Bay: Looks like we’ll be having a mostly cloudy day today, with any fog patches dissipating this morning. However, there’s light at the end of the tunnel, as the skies will start clearing up later this afternoon. Highs will reach 16 degrees, with a moderate UV index of 5. But be prepared for some gusts, as the wind will become northwest at 20 km/h late this afternoon.

Tonight, we’ll have increasing cloudiness early in the evening, so if you’re planning a romantic stargazing session, make sure to do it before the clouds roll in. The low will be zero, so it won’t be too cold to enjoy the fresh air. Who knows, you might even catch a glimpse of some shooting stars before the clouds obscure the night sky.

Kenora

It’s going to be a beautiful day in Kenora with a mix of sun and clouds, and any lingering fog patches dissipating this morning. Highs will reach 15 degrees, with a high UV index of 6, so make sure to wear some sunscreen if you’re planning to spend some time outdoors. However, the wind will pick up later this afternoon, becoming west at 20 km/h.

Tonight, we’re in for some increasing cloudiness in the evening, so make sure to enjoy the beautiful sunset before it disappears behind the clouds. The low will be minus 2, so don’t forget to bring a jacket if you’re planning to stay out late. And if you’re feeling lucky, keep an eye out for some Northern Lights, which might be visible in the clear parts of the sky tonight. Fingers crossed for a light show!

Wasaho Cree Nation

Welcome to the weather report for Wasaho Cree Nation. I’m your weather watcher Lance Matthews, and today we’re in for some cloudy weather. The wind will pick up later in the afternoon, becoming east at 30 km/h. Highs will reach minus 5 degrees, but with the wind chill, it will feel like minus 19 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon. Don’t forget to bundle up if you’re heading outside.

Tonight, we’ll have some periods of snow, which will end before morning, but the clouds will linger, with a 40 percent chance of flurries. We can expect about 5 cm of snow accumulation. The wind will continue to blow east at 30 km/h but will become light near midnight. The low will be minus 10, but with the wind chill, it will feel like minus 17. Make sure to keep warm and cozy tonight!